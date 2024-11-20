Kyverna Therapeutics price target lowered to $6 from $7 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright lowered the firm’s price target on Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) to $6 from $7 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares following the Q3 report. The target drop reflects operating expense adjustments and change in potentially dilutive shares outstanding, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
