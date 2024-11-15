News & Insights

Kyverna Therapeutics price target lowered to $24 from $44 at Wells Fargo

November 15, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archila lowered the firm’s price target on Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) to $24 from $44 and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares. The updated KYV-101 data at ACR should be incremental and additional durability data for the target dose should offer insight into the durability and quality of remission, the analyst tells investors in a research note. This could offer modest upside for shares, the firm adds.

