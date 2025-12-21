Kyverna Therapeutics (KYTX) Price Target Increased by 11.68% to 28.76

The average one-year price target for Kyverna Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:KYTX) has been revised to $28.76 / share. This is an increase of 11.68% from the prior estimate of $25.76 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $34.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 300.06% from the latest reported closing price of $7.19 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 139 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyverna Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 34 owner(s) or 19.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYTX is 0.70%, an increase of 29.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.31% to 23,465K shares. The put/call ratio of KYTX is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vida Ventures Advisors holds 4,524K shares representing 10.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Gilead Sciences holds 4,126K shares representing 9.42% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 3,368K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,512K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,831K shares , representing a decrease of 21.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYTX by 52.46% over the last quarter.

PRHSX - T. Rowe Price Health Sciences Fund holds 1,382K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing an increase of 71.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYTX by 504.49% over the last quarter.

