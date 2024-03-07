Kyverna, Stanford University To Evaluate KYV-101 In Non-Relapsing & Progressive Forms Of MS

(RTTNews) - Kyverna Therapeutics Inc. (KYTX) said it signed a collaboration agreement with Stanford University to allow the use of KYV-101, an investigational, anti-CD19 CAR T-cell therapy in an open label, phase 1 investigator-initiated trial (IIT) in nine to twelve adult subjects with non-relapsing and progressive forms of multiple sclerosis. Each participant will receive a single dose of KYV-101.

A parallel agreement will support the development of correlative studies thoroughly investigating disease biology upon KYV-101 infusion in multiple sclerosis patients, including the definition of predictors of response and the potential for immune reset.

The company noted that the investigator-initiated trial adds to the Kyverna-sponsored KYSA-7 Phase 2 study in multiple sclerosis and other sponsored KYSA trials in other rheumatological and neurological autoimmune disorders.

