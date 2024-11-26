News & Insights

Kyushu Railway Company Strengthens Safety Measures

November 26, 2024 — 02:24 am EST

Kyushu Railway Company (JP:9142) has released an update.

Kyushu Railway Company has announced measures to prevent the recurrence of safety issues identified at its subsidiary, JR Kyushu Jet Ferry. These measures include boosting safety management functions, enhancing governance, and ensuring ongoing audits to foster a safety-first culture. The company is committed to restoring trust and compliance with safety standards.

