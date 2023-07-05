Kyushu Electric Power (TYO:9508) Price Target Increased by 15.24% to 1,017.96

The average one-year price target for Kyushu Electric Power (TYO:9508) has been revised to 1,017.96 / share. This is an increase of 15.24% from the prior estimate of 883.32 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 757.50 to a high of 1,270.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.91% from the latest reported closing price of 926.20 / share.

Kyushu Electric Power Maintains 2.16% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.16%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.17. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.43%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 84 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyushu Electric Power. This is a decrease of 143 owner(s) or 63.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 9508 is 0.15%, an increase of 104.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.07% to 34,887K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,109K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,152K shares, representing a decrease of 0.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 9508 by 0.59% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 3,709K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,566K shares, representing an increase of 3.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9508 by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 3,549K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,996K shares, representing a decrease of 547.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9508 by 77.12% over the last quarter.

QCSCRX - Social Choice Account Class R1 holds 2,221K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 2,090K shares representing 0.44% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,072K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 9508 by 0.34% over the last quarter.

