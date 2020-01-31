Kyushu Elec cuts FY forecast on warmer winter, higher LNG resale loss

TOKYO, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Kyushu Electric Power Co cut its full-year recurring profit forecast by 27% on Friday, saying the warmer winter reduced electricity demand and slumping liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices boosted the resale losses from excess LNG supplies. Its losses from the resale of LNG grew to 17.9 billion yen ($163 million) by the end of October-December quarter from 14.2 billion yen at the end of July-September period, an official told an earnings news conference. The losses highlight an issue for Japanese utilities, which have committed to large volumes of LNG on contracts linked to oil prices, while spot market prices are much lower due to oversupply from new projects. [nL3N27H1US][nL4N29Q3EZ] ($1 = 109.7000 yen) (Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; editing by David Evans) ((Yuka.Obayashi@thomsonreuters.com; +813-4563-2761;)) Keywords: KYUSHU ELEC PWR RESULTS/ (URGENT)

