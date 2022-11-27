Markets

Kyushu, Chugoku Electric say they will cooperate with Fair Trade Commission probe

Credit: REUTERS/Issei Kato

November 27, 2022 — 09:59 pm EST

Written by Kaori Kaneko and Yuka Obayashi for Reuters ->

By Kaori Kaneko and Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Fair Trade Commission has issued no notice of antitrust fines to Kyushu Electric Power Co 9508.T and Chugoku Electric Power Co 9502.T, the two utilities said on Monday, following a report they were in trouble for anti-competitive behaviour.

In separate statements, each of the two companies said it was under investigation, would cooperate with the commission and would announce further information swiftly if necessary.

The commission declined to comment on a Friday report in the Nikkei newspaper thatit had decided to fine three major utility firms tens of billions of yen in total for breaching antitrust laws.

The regulator would penalise Kyushu Electric, Chugoku Electric and Chubu Electric Power Co 9504.T for agreeing not to expand into each other's industrial power-supply markets, the Nikkei said.

A spokesperson for Chubu Electric said that company was aware of the report but declined to comment further.

Like other Japanese electricity generators, the three companies are already suffering from rising input costs amid high global energy prices exacerbated by weakness of the yen.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko and Yuka Obayashi; Additional reporting by Kantaro Komiya and Miho Uranaka; Editing by David Gregorio and Bradley Perrett)

((kaori.kaneko@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.