Kyudenko Corporation Shows Strong Growth in 2024 Financials

October 30, 2024 — 02:27 am EDT

Kyudenko Corporation (JP:1959) has released an update.

Kyudenko Corporation reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 9.3% and operating income increasing by 33.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners also saw a notable growth of 29.6%, reflecting strong operational efficiencies. Investors can expect a dividend increase, as the company forecasts an annual dividend of 130 yen per share, up from 120 yen the previous year.

