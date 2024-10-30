Kyudenko Corporation Shows Strong Growth in 2024 Financials

Kyudenko Corporation (JP:1959) has released an update.

Kyudenko Corporation reported a significant improvement in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2024, with net sales rising by 9.3% and operating income increasing by 33.3% compared to the previous year. The company’s profit attributable to owners also saw a notable growth of 29.6%, reflecting strong operational efficiencies. Investors can expect a dividend increase, as the company forecasts an annual dividend of 130 yen per share, up from 120 yen the previous year.

