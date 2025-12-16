KYTX Stock Rallies 23% on Upbeat Stiff Person Syndrome Study Data

Shares of Kyverna Therapeutics KYTX surged 23.2% on Monday after the company reported positive top-line data from a registrational mid-stage study of its investigational candidate, mivocabtagene autoleucel (miv-cel, formerly KYV-101), for treating stiff person syndrome (SPS).

Miv-cel is KYTX’s fully human, autologous CD19-targeting CAR T-cell therapy with CD28 co-stimulation. The candidate has the potential to become the first FDA-approved CAR T therapy for an autoimmune disease.

KYTX’s Phase II SPS Study Data in Detail

Per data from the phase II KYSA-8 study, miv-cel met its primary efficacy endpoint, demonstrating a robust and sustained improvement in mobility with a highly statistically significant improvement in timed 25-foot walk (T25FW), with a median improvement of 46% at week 16. Notably, 81% of treated patients exceeded a 20% improvement in T25FW, a level generally considered clinically meaningful, supporting the robustness and relevance of the primary endpoint outcome.

Beyond the primary endpoint, miv-cel delivered consistent and highly statistically significant benefits across all secondary efficacy endpoints, indicating broad functional and symptom relief.

It was observed that 67% of the 12 patients who required walking aids at baseline no longer needed assistance to walk at Week 16. In addition, all patients remained free of immunotherapies, and none required rescue treatment through the latest follow-up, underscoring the therapy’s potential to provide sustained benefit while materially reducing or eliminating chronic treatment burden.

From a safety perspective, Kyverna Therapeutics’ miv-cel was generally well tolerated, with no cases of high-grade cytokine release syndrome or immune effector cell–associated neurotoxicity syndrome reported. While some patients experienced grade 3/4 neutropenia, a known and expected risk with CAR-T therapies, these events were manageable, supporting a favorable and controllable safety profile in the context of its clinical benefit.

SPS is a rare, progressive neurologic autoimmune disorder marked by muscle stiffness and painful spasms that severely impair mobility and gait, with up to 80% of patients eventually losing the ability to walk and facing increased disability and mortality risk. There are currently no FDA-approved therapies for SPS, leaving most patients inadequately served by existing symptomatic treatments and off-label immunotherapies.

Kyverna Therapeutics is looking to mitigate these gaps with miv-cel, which has shown significant potential in improving mobility as well as reducing stiffness and could become a standard-of-care option for SPS patients.

KYTX’s Next Steps in the Miv-cel Development Program for SPS

Following the positive phase II KYSA-8 results, Kyverna Therapeutics intends to file a biologics license application with the FDA for miv-cel in SPS in the first half of 2026. The investigational therapy has already secured Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Orphan Drug designations for this indication in the United States.

KYTX expects to present the complete SPS mid-stage data set at a medical conference in 2026.

Beyond the SPS indication, Kyverna Therapeutics is also currently evaluating miv-cel for other autoimmune indications, including myasthenia gravis, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus nephritis, and systemic sclerosis, across separate early to mid-stage studies.

