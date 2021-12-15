Kyrgyzstan launches lawsuit against Canada's Centerra Gold

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan on Wednesday said it has launched legal proceedings against Canada's Centerra Gold CG.TO over cyber-security and employee rights violations at Kumtor Gold Mine, which it used to run.

The lawsuit alleges that Centerra has blocked user and administrator access to Kumtor's computers since May 202.

(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala and Clara Denina Editing by David Goodman )

