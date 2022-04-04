US Markets
CG

Kyrgyzstan and Canada's Centerra end Kumtor gold mine dispute

Contributors
Clara Denina Reuters
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VLADIMIR PIROGOV

The Kyrgyzstan government on Monday said it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Centerra Gold over ownership of the Kumtor gold mine (KGC), ending a series of legal challenges launched by both parties over the past year.

By Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - The Kyrgyzstan government on Monday said it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Centerra Gold CG.TO over ownership of the Kumtor gold mine (KGC), ending a series of legal challenges launched by both parties over the past year.

Kyrgyzstan, which holds a 26% stake in Centerra, had seized the former Soviet republic's biggest industrial enterprise from the Canadian miner, prompting the initial arbitration.

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov is scheduled to say in a televised announcement at 1230 GMT that state-owned gold miner Kyrgyzaltyn will own Kumtor and retain income it earned from the mine since it was seized in May, according to an advanced release of the agreement seen by Reuters.

In exchange, Kyrgyzaltyn will return the 26% stake it holds in Centerra, which will make a cash payment of $50 million to repay an outstanding loan to KGC and preserve and protect the country's natural resources.

Centerra and Kyrgyzstan, which have a long history of disputes over how to share profit from the 550,000-ounce gold mine, have also agreed to end all legal proceedings against each other with no admissions of liability.

Shares in Centerra, which lost 34% of their value in 2021, have rebounded by 29% so far this year on expectations that the dispute would be resolved outside international courts.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular