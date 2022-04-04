Kyrgyzstan and Canada's Centerra end Kumtor gold mine dispute

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - The Kyrgyzstan government on Monday said it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Centerra Gold CG.TO over ownership and management of the Kumtor gold mine (KGC), ending a series of legal challenges launched by both parties over the past year.

In a televised announcement at 12:30 GMT, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov is scheduled to say that state-owned Kyrgyzaltyn will own Kumtor and retain the income it earned since it was seized from Canada's Centerra, according to an advanced release of the agreement seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.