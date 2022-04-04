US Markets
CG

Kyrgyzstan and Canada's Centerra end Kumtor gold mine dispute

Contributors
Clara Denina Reuters
Zandi Shabalala Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VLADIMIR PIROGOV

The Kyrgyzstan government on Monday said it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Centerra Gold over ownership and management of the Kumtor gold mine (KGC), ending a series of legal challenges launched by both parties over the past year.

LONDON, April 4 (Reuters) - The Kyrgyzstan government on Monday said it has reached an out-of-court settlement with Centerra Gold CG.TO over ownership and management of the Kumtor gold mine (KGC), ending a series of legal challenges launched by both parties over the past year.

In a televised announcement at 12:30 GMT, the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov is scheduled to say that state-owned Kyrgyzaltyn will own Kumtor and retain the income it earned since it was seized from Canada's Centerra, according to an advanced release of the agreement seen by Reuters.

(Reporting by Clara Denina and Zandi Shabalala Editing by David Goodman)

((Clara.Denina@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular