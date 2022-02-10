Kyrgyz PM says Centerra Gold settlement talks in final stages -Ifax

ALMATY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan is in the final stages of settling its dispute with Canada's Centerra Gold CG.TO, whose giant Kumtor gold mine it nationalised last year, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"The talks on Kumtor are nearing their conclusion. We are settling the matter with Centerra Gold," the Interfax news agency quoted Japarov as telling an energy conference.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

