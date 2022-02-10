US Markets
CG

Kyrgyz PM says Centerra Gold settlement talks in final stages -Ifax

Contributor
Mariya Gordeyeva Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov

Kyrgyzstan is in the final stages of settling its dispute with Canada's Centerra Gold, whose giant Kumtor gold mine it nationalised last year, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov was quoted as saying on Thursday.

ALMATY, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan is in the final stages of settling its dispute with Canada's Centerra Gold CG.TO, whose giant Kumtor gold mine it nationalised last year, Prime Minister Akylbek Japarov was quoted as saying on Thursday.

"The talks on Kumtor are nearing their conclusion. We are settling the matter with Centerra Gold," the Interfax news agency quoted Japarov as telling an energy conference.

(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((olzhas.auyezov@thomsonreuters.com; +7 727 2508 500; Reuters Messaging: olzhas.auyezov.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CG

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular