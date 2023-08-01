News & Insights

Kyrgyz cenbank keeps key rate unchanged at 13%

August 01, 2023 — 12:02 am EDT

Written by Olga Dzyubenko for Reuters ->

BISHKEK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, it said in a statement, citing unstable external conditions and persistent inflationary risks.

The bank said the Central Asian nation's economy grew 3.9% in the first half of this year while annual inflation stood at 10.3% as of July 21; the regulator targets inflation of 5-7%.

(Reporting by Olga Dzyubenko; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

