Kyrgyz cenbank keeps key rate unchanged at 13%

BISHKEK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Kyrgyzstan's central bank kept its key interest rate unchanged at 13% on Tuesday, it said in a statement, citing unstable external conditions and persistent inflationary risks.

The bank said the Central Asian nation's economy grew 3.9% in the first half of this year while annual inflation stood at 10.3% as of July 21; the regulator targets inflation of 5-7%.

