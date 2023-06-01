Kyowa Kirin (TYO:4151) Price Target Decreased by 5.22% to 3,500.64

The average one-year price target for Kyowa Kirin (TYO:4151) has been revised to 3,500.64 / share. This is an decrease of 5.22% from the prior estimate of 3,693.33 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3,030.00 to a high of 4,200.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.65% from the latest reported closing price of 2,700.00 / share.

Kyowa Kirin Maintains 2.00% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 2.00%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.23%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 228 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyowa Kirin. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4151 is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.58% to 28,641K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MRSAX - MFS Research International Fund A holds 7,017K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,124K shares, representing a decrease of 1.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4151 by 10.60% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,288K shares representing 0.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,317K shares, representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4151 by 20.03% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,903K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,897K shares, representing an increase of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4151 by 11.37% over the last quarter.

VSIEX - JPMorgan International Equity Fund Class I holds 1,523K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,538K shares, representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4151 by 20.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,412K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,403K shares, representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 4151 by 21.16% over the last quarter.

