Kyowa Kirin To Buy Orchard Therapeutics; Orchard Shares Up In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd (KYKOF.PK), a Japanese pharmaceutical company, on Thursday said it agreed to acquire Orchard Therapeutics plc (ORTX) for $16.00 per ADS in cash.

The acquisition is expected to help Kyowa Kirin to "resource the ongoing and future launches of Libmeldy," a drug to treat MLD and accelerate the development of Orchard Therapeutics' research programs.

In pre-market activity, shares of Orchard Therapeutics are trading at $ 15.94 up 97.28% on Nasdaq.

The total consideration of $387.4 million reflects a premium of 144 percent of Orchard Therapeutics' volume-weighted average price per ADS over the previous 30 days ending October 4. There is also an additional conditional payment of $1.00 per ADS involved, taking the maximum equity value to about $477.6 million.

A non-transferable contingent value right or CVR will be distributed to Orchard Therapeutics shareholders and they will be entitled to receive a cash payment of $1.00 per ADS for the approval of OTL-200, a treatment in the US for metachromatic leukodystrophy or MLD, an inherited disease of the body's metabolic system.

The deal is scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2024.

Shares of Kyowa Kirin closed at 2544 yen down 0.24% in Japan, today.

