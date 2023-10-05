News & Insights

Kyowa Kirin to acquire Orchard Therapeutics for $478 mln

October 05, 2023 — 04:31 am EDT

Written by Kiyoshi Takenaka for Reuters ->

TOKYO, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Japanese pharmaceutical firm Kyowa Kirin 4151.T said on Thursday it would acquire Britain-based biopharmaceutical company Orchard Therapeutics for $477.6 million, aiming to promote the development of new drugs.

Kyowa said the acquisition has already been cleared by the two firms' boards of directors but requires approval by the British company's shareholders. It expects the deal to be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

