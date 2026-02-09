Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. Full Year Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (KYKOY) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at JPY67.040 billion, or JPY128.07 per share. This compares with JPY59.870 billion, or JPY113.06 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 0.3% to JPY496.826 billion from JPY495.558 billion last year.

Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: JPY67.040 Bln. vs. JPY59.870 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY128.07 vs. JPY113.06 last year. -Revenue: JPY496.826 Bln vs. JPY495.558 Bln last year.

