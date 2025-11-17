Kyowa Kirin Co. (KYKOF) Price Target Decreased by 12.56% to 17.35

The average one-year price target for Kyowa Kirin Co. (OTCPK:KYKOF) has been revised to $17.35 / share. This is a decrease of 12.56% from the prior estimate of $19.84 dated January 28, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $13.04 to a high of $20.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.85% from the latest reported closing price of $17.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 208 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyowa Kirin Co.. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 9.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYKOF is 0.06%, an increase of 10.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.27% to 22,162K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,432K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing a decrease of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYKOF by 1.54% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 2,127K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,161K shares , representing a decrease of 1.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYKOF by 1.91% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,582K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,624K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYKOF by 0.61% over the last quarter.

EWJ - iShares MSCI Japan ETF holds 877K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 885K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYKOF by 4.89% over the last quarter.

JIRE - JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF holds 861K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 804K shares , representing an increase of 6.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KYKOF by 5.08% over the last quarter.

