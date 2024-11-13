News & Insights

Stocks

Kyosan Electric Projects Strong Financial Recovery

November 13, 2024 — 02:03 am EST

Written by TipRanks Japan Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (JP:6742) has released an update.

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. reported a 9.5% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, despite recording a net loss. The company forecasts a significant improvement in profitability for the full fiscal year, with expected net sales of ¥84 billion and a profit attributable to owners of ¥4.4 billion.

For further insights into JP:6742 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.