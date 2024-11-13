Kyosan Electric Projects Strong Financial Recovery

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (JP:6742) has released an update.

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. reported a 9.5% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, despite recording a net loss. The company forecasts a significant improvement in profitability for the full fiscal year, with expected net sales of ¥84 billion and a profit attributable to owners of ¥4.4 billion.

For further insights into JP:6742 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.