Kyosan Electric Projects Strong Financial Recovery

Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (JP:6742) has released an update.
Kyosan Electric Manufacturing Co., Ltd. reported a 9.5% increase in net sales for the first half of 2024, despite recording a net loss. The company forecasts a significant improvement in profitability for the full fiscal year, with expected net sales of ¥84 billion and a profit attributable to owners of ¥4.4 billion.
For further insights into JP:6742 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Meta Stock Updates: Threads to Showcase Ads and Antitrust Trial on Insta and WhatsApp
- ‘Don’t Bet on a Losing Horse,’ Says Top Investor About Lucid Stock
- Will Plug Power Stock Rebound to $5? Here’s What BTIG Expects
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.