KYORIN Pharma Enters Into License Agreement With Hinge Bio For HB2198 In Japan

(RTTNews) - KYORIN Pharmaceutical Co. has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Hinge Bio for HB2198, new drug candidate for systemic lupus erythematosus, discovered by Hinge Bio. HB2198 is a humanized bispecific antibody discovered using Hinge Bio's GEM-DIMER technology platform.

KYORIN has obtained the exclusive rights in Japan to develop and commercialize HB2198 for the treatment of SLE and other diseases. KYORIN will make an upfront payment of $10 million to Hinge Bio. Hinge Bio is also eligible to receive milestone payments of up to $95 million.

