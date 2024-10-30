Kyocera’s Commitment to Sustainable Growth and Governance

Kyocera (JP:6971) has released an update.

Kyocera Corporation emphasizes its commitment to sustain long-term growth and enhance corporate value by adhering to robust corporate governance practices. The company focuses on increasing shareholder returns through business expansion and strategic investments while maintaining a strong financial base. Kyocera’s approach includes promoting its corporate philosophy among employees to foster a sound corporate culture.

