Kyocera’s Commitment to Sustainable Growth and Governance

October 30, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Kyocera (JP:6971) has released an update.

Kyocera Corporation emphasizes its commitment to sustain long-term growth and enhance corporate value by adhering to robust corporate governance practices. The company focuses on increasing shareholder returns through business expansion and strategic investments while maintaining a strong financial base. Kyocera’s approach includes promoting its corporate philosophy among employees to foster a sound corporate culture.

