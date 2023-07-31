Kyocera Q1 Profit, Sales Down; Backs FY24 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO), a Japanese ceramics and electronics maker, reported Monday that its first-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent decreased 25.2 percent to 37.39 billion yen or $258 million from last year's 49.97 billion yen.

Operating profit decreased 38 percent year-over-year to 25.68 billion yen or $177 million.

Alongside lower sales, profits decreased due mainly to inflationary price increases in raw materials and energy. The first-quarter consolidated sales revenue fell 2.5 percent to 479.42 billion yen or $3.31 billion from prior year's 491.95 billion yen. The results mainly reflected lower demand for key components, despite the favorable impact of a depreciating Japanese yen.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect profit attributable to owners of the parent of 145 billion yen or 408.40 yen per share, a growth of 13.3 percent from last year's 127.99 billion yen or 356.60 yen per share.

Operating profit is still expected to grow 14.4 percent year-over-year to 147 billion yen.

Consolidated sales revenue for the year are still expected to increase 3.7 percent from last year to 2.03 trillion yen.

In Japan, Kyocera shares were trading at 7,644 yen, up 1.65 percent.

