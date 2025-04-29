Is Kyocera (KYOCY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Kyocera (KYOCY). KYOCY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for KYOCY is its P/B ratio of 0.75. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.23. Over the past 12 months, KYOCY's P/B has been as high as 0.85 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 0.74.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. KYOCY has a P/S ratio of 1.28. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.29.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Kyocera is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, KYOCY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.