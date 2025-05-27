Is Kyocera (KYOCY) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Kyocera (KYOCY) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Computer and Technology sector should help us answer this question.

Kyocera is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 607 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Kyocera is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for KYOCY's full-year earnings has moved 30.3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that KYOCY has returned about 21.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have lost an average of 3.7%. As we can see, Kyocera is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Computer and Technology sector, nLight (LASR), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 38.1%.

For nLight, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 23.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Kyocera is a member of the Electronics - Miscellaneous Components industry, which includes 26 individual companies and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 1.4% so far this year, meaning that KYOCY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, nLight falls under the Electronics - Semiconductors industry. Currently, this industry has 45 stocks and is ranked #88. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -4%.

Investors interested in the Computer and Technology sector may want to keep a close eye on Kyocera and nLight as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

