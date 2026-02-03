Kyocera (KYOCF) Price Target Decreased by 18.31% to 14.11

The average one-year price target for Kyocera (OTCPK:KYOCF) has been revised to $14.11 / share. This is a decrease of 18.31% from the prior estimate of $17.28 dated August 5, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.74 to a high of $17.88 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.92% from the latest reported closing price of $11.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 197 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyocera. This is an decrease of 50 owner(s) or 20.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KYOCF is 0.14%, an increase of 12.95%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.73% to 150,273K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODFX - Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund holds 28,338K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,422K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,671K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYOCF by 3.69% over the last quarter.

MIEIX - MFS Institutional International Equity Fund holds 12,260K shares representing 0.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,059K shares , representing a decrease of 14.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYOCF by 18.43% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 12,053K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,495K shares , representing an increase of 4.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYOCF by 1.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 8,342K shares representing 0.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,235K shares , representing an increase of 1.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KYOCF by 4.65% over the last quarter.

