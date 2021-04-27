Kyocera FY Profit Declines - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Kyocera Corp. (KYO) reported profit attributable to owners of the parent of 90.21 billion yen for the year ended March 31, 2021, down 16.3 percent from previous year. Basic earnings per share was 248.91 yen compared to 297.36 yen. Fiscal year sales revenue was 1.53 trillion yen, down 4.5 percent from last year. The company said sales revenue and profit both decreased compared to fiscal 2020 results, due primarily to the economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 311.78 yen; and sales revenue of 1.73 trillion yen.

Separately, Kyocera and AVX Corporation announced they have established a new integrated brand, KYOCERA AVX, to be used for the Kyocera group's electronic components business starting in October, 2021 following the integration of Kyocera's Corporate Electronic Components Group and AVX into a new segment, Electronic Components Business, as of April 1, 2021.

