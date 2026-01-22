Kyocera Announces Absorption-type Company Split To Transfer Chemical Business To Sumitomo Bakelite

(RTTNews) - Kyocera (6971.T) said it resolved to transfer all shares of a company that Kyocera will establish to Sumitomo Bakelite. Before the share transfer, the company plans to have the Newly Established Company succeed to the chemical business - including the chemical business operated by KYOCERA Wuxi Electronic Materials Co., of which Kyocera owns all of the outstanding shares; the Target Business - by way of an absorption-type company split.

Kyocera will be the splitting company and the Newly Established Company will be the succeeding company in the absorption-type company split, and Kyocera will have the Newly Established Company succeed to the Target Business. There will be no increase or decrease in the capital of either Kyocera or the Newly Established Company upon the absorption-type company split.

