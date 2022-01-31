KYOCERA 9-month Profit Rises; Sales Revenue Up 23.2% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KYOCERA Corp. (KYO) reported profit to owners of parent of 119.8 billion yen for the nine months ended December 31, 2021, up 87.4 percent from last year. Basic earnings per share was 331.34 yen compared to 176.39 yen.

For the nine month period, sales revenue was 1.36 trillion yen, an increase of 23.2 percent from last year.

For the year ending March 31, 2022, the company projects: basic earnings per share of 384.34 yen; and sales revenue of 1.75 trillion yen.

