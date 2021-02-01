Markets

KYOCERA 9-month Profit Declines; Sales Revenue Down 8.1% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - KYOCERA (KYO) reported that its nine-month profit to owners of the parent declined 36.9 percent year-on-year to 63.93 billion yen. Earnings per share was 176.39 yen compared to 279.51 yen, previous year.

For the nine month period, sales revenue was 1.1 trillion yen, a decline of 8.1 percent from prior year.

For the year ending March 31, 2021, the company projects: earnings per basic share of 242.80 yen; profit to owners of parent of 88 billion yen; and sales revenue of 1.5 trillion yen.

