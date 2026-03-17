Kyntra Bio Q4 And FY25 Revenue Declines; On Track For Phase 2 Trial Analysis Of FG-3246 In H2,2026

(RTTNews) - Kyntra Bio (KYNB) reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, reflecting a decline in revenue and provided an update on the pipeline developments ahead.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, the firm incurred a net loss of $14.22 million, or $3.51 per share, compared with a net profit of $17.98 million, or $4.46 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss from continuing operations widened to $14.61 million, or $3.61 per share, from $8.67 million, or $2.15 per share, in the prior year.

Total revenue decreased to $1.28 million from $3.14 million in the prior year.

For the full year 2025, the firm swung to a net profit of $183.45 million, or $45.37 per share, from a net loss of $47.58 million, or $11.89 per share, in the prior year.

Net loss from continuing operations was $58.20 million, or $14.40 per share, from $153.10 million, or $38.26 per share, in the year ago.

Total revenue declined to $6.44 million from $29.62 million in the prior year.

Pipeline Updates

Kyntra Bio's investigational product pipeline includes Roxadustat for the treatment of anaemia in chronic kidney disease (CKD) and lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS), FG-3246 for metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and other tumour types, and FG-3180, a diagnostic PET imaging agent.

The company has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB.

-Roxadustat

Kyntra Bio's Roxadustat (EVRENZO), an oral medication, is the first in a new class of medicines comprising HIF-PH inhibitors that promote erythropoiesis (red blood cell production).

It is approved in Europe, Japan, China, and numerous other countries for the treatment of anaemia in adult patients with CKD, including those on dialysis and those not on dialysis.

In the U.S, the company continues to evaluate the development plan for the Phase 3 trial of Roxadustat in anaemia associated with lower-risk myelodysplastic syndromes.

The company is currently exploring the opportunity to develop Roxadustat internally or with a strategic partner, with the goal of starting the Phase 3 trial in the second half of 2026.

FG-3246 and FG-3180

Kyntra Bio's FG-3246 (FOR46) is an antibody-drug conjugate, exclusively licensed from Fortis Therapeutics, and is being developed by Kyntra Bio for mCRPC and potentially other tumour types.

FG-3180 is a diagnostic PET imaging agent that uses CD46-targeting antibody, combined with a Zr tracker, and is currently being evaluated as a biomarker to inform patient selection.

According to the firm, the Phase 2 monotherapy trial of FG-3246 in mCRPC is actively enrolling and remains on track for interim analysis in the second half of 2026.

And this program also includes the development of FG-3180, an associated CD46-targeted PET biomarker.

Kyntra Bio ended 2025 with reported cash, cash equivalents totalling $109.4 million, and is expected to fund its operating plans into 2028.

KYNB has traded between $4.85 and $12.60 in the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $7.00, up 0.43%.

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