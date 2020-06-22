US Markets
HTZ

Kynikos Associates closed Hertz short bet right before bankruptcy -Chanos

Contributor
Saqib Iqbal Ahmed Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

Jim Chanos' Kynikos Associates covered its long-held short position in Hertz Global Holdings Inc right before the company went bankrupt, Chanos said at the Bloomberg Invest Global conference on Monday.

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - Jim Chanos' Kynikos Associates covered its long-held short position in Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.N right before the company went bankrupt, Chanos said at the Bloomberg Invest Global conference on Monday.

The short seller, most famous for his bet against energy company Enron before its collapse in 2001, also said troubled payments company Wirecard AG WDIG.DE was the largest position in Kynikos Associates' global short accounts and global hedged accounts.

Chanos, founder and president of Kynikos Associates, said he remains short Tesla Inc TSLA.O.

Short sellers bet against a company by borrowing stock to sell, hoping to buy it back at a lower price before returning it, thus profiting from the decline.

(Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; Editing by Richard Chang)

((saqib.ahmed@thomsonreuters.com; @SaqibReports; +1 646 223 6054; Reuters Messaging: saqib.ahmed.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTZ TSLA HRI

Latest US Markets Videos

    Reopening Opportunities

    Market sentiment has rebounded after last week’s sell-off, but will the volatility continue? Dan explains why he still sees a good environment for trading, and shares bullish and bearish trade ideas for the reopening economy.

    4 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular