Kyndryl Partners NVIDIA To Offer AI-Powered Business Solutions

(RTTNews) - Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD), a technology infrastructure services provider, announced Monday a collaboration with NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) to accelerate the development, implementation and use of AI-powered insights and business outcomes.

Kyndryl and NVIDIA are teaming to help customers unleash and deploy the potential of generative AI across their businesses.

Kyndryl's AI-powered open integration digital business platform, Kyndryl Bridge, will support the end-to-end lifecycle of AI development and implementation in real-world business environments for customers running full-stack NVIDIA accelerated computing and software.

Kyndryl also will tap into the domain and industry expertise of Kyndryl Consult to speed customers' ability to test, verify and deploy generative AI solutions, facilitate rapid application deployment and enhance operational experience.

This collaboration will provide a combination of technology and services critical to customers looking to rapidly scale generative AI solutions to remain competitive in their respective industries.

By coupling Kyndryl's expertise with NVIDIA technologies, customers will be able to tap into a wealth of knowledge crucial to their continued adoption and ability to scale.

To further accelerate customer adoption and implementation of generative AI solutions in their mission-critical IT operations, Kyndryl will leverage the NVIDIA NeMo platform and NVIDIA NIM inference microservices to address industry-common and industry-specific use cases such as customer support, IT operations automation, fraud and loss prevention, and real-time analytics.

Kyndryl is adding generative AI capabilities to its successful Kyndryl Bridge platform and AIOps services, leveraging NVIDIA NIM to simplify and speed generative AI deployments for network and application management.

