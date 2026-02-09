Markets
Kyndryl Holdings Stock Tanks 50% Over Decline In Q3 Earnings

February 09, 2026 — 09:53 am EST

(RTTNews) - Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) are tumbling about 52 percent on Monday morning trading following announcement of its third-quarter financial results, which saw a sharp decline in earnings.

The company's earnings totaled $57 million, or $0.25 per share, compared with $215 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

The company's shares are currently trading at $11.09 on the New York Stock Exchange, down 52.82 percent. The stock opened at $10.11 and has climbed as high as $11.27 so far in today's session. Over the past year, it has traded in a range of $10.11 to $44.20.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1 percent, to $3.859 billion from $3.744 billion in the previous year.

