Kyndryl Holdings provides financial objectives for FY28

The company provided its financial objectives for fiscal year 2028, including: Adjusted free cash flow of at least $1B, triple the company’s expected fiscal 2025 amount, with roughly 100% conversion of adjusted pretax income less cash taxes into adjusted free cash flow; Adjusted pretax income of at least $1.2B, more than doubling versus fiscal 2025; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 20% to 22%, up 370 to 570 basis points versus fiscal 2025. At the Investor Day, Kyndryl outlined its multi-year growth strategy, emphasizing that: The company expects to triple its adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2028 compared to fiscal year 2025, and to more than double its adjusted pretax income over that time period. Kyndryl is well-positioned to deliver the single-digit revenue growth required to achieve its cash flow and earnings targets. Kyndryl will realize incremental benefits from its 3A’s initiatives – Alliances, Advanced Delivery and Accounts – which have been a key source of the margin expansion the company has already delivered. Kyndryl Consult, the company’s advisory services activities, will continue to grow revenue at a double-digit rate, outpacing market growth and contributing to margin expansion. The company’s AI-powered operating platform, Kyndryl Bridge, is driving efficiencies in service delivery and providing operational insights that are a powerful source of market differentiation and revenue generation.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KD:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.