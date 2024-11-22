Kyndryl Holdings price target raised to $40 from $33 at Susquehanna

Susquehanna raised the firm’s price target on Kyndryl Holdings (KD) to $40 from $33 and keeps a Positive rating on the shares. The firm attended its anlayst day and though the macro environment for IT Services still isn’t great, but the company is using what it has to both expand margins and begin to grow revenue.
