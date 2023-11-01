Kyndryl Holdings (KD) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. KD is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2023 results on Nov 7, after market close.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed on one instance, delivering an average earnings surprise of 49%.

Q3 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Kyndryl Holdings’ revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $4.01 billion, indicating a 4% year-over-year decline. The top line is likely to have been troubled by energy cost pressure.

The consensus estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is 21 cents per share, indicating 53.3% growth from the year-ago reported figure. Cost-saving targets set by the company and targeted new signings are likely to have driven such an increase in the bottom line.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for KD this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Aptiv APTV currently has a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The company’s revenues are expected to increase 8.2% from the year-ago figure and the bottom line is expected to indicate a 6.3% decline from the prior-year figure.

APTV has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four quarters, with an average surprise of 13.4%. The company has an Earnings ESP of +4.94%. APTV is expected to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 2.

Gartner IT carries a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. It has beaten the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all four quarters, with an average surprise of 32.6%. The company’s revenues are expected to increase 4.5% from the year-ago actual, while the bottom line is expected to decline 22.8%.

IT has an Earnings ESP of +4.30%. The company is scheduled to release its third-quarter earnings on Nov 3.

