Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Price Target Increased by 14.80% to 19.13

The average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) has been revised to 19.12 / share. This is an increase of 14.80% from the prior estimate of 16.66 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.90% from the latest reported closing price of 16.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 839 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is a decrease of 42 owner(s) or 4.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.09%, an increase of 4.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.91% to 168,133K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.30, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jupiter Asset Management holds 16,328K shares representing 7.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,383K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 21.44% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 8,540K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,220K shares, representing an increase of 27.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 133.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,117K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,091K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 16.69% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 6,211K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,316K shares, representing a decrease of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 15.25% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,874K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,954K shares, representing a decrease of 1.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Kyndryl Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Kyndryl, empowering progress while modernizing and managing the world’s mission-critical systems and services. Kyndryl is committed to the health and continuous improvement of the vital systems at the heart of the digital economy. With our partners and thousands of customers, Kyndryl co-creates solutions to help enterprises reach their peak digital performance. Its world has never been more alive with opportunities.

