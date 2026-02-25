Kyndryl Holdings (KD) Price Target Decreased by 19.66% to 31.17

The average one-year price target for Kyndryl Holdings (NYSE:KD) has been revised to $31.17 / share. This is a decrease of 19.66% from the prior estimate of $38.79 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $42.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 157.59% from the latest reported closing price of $12.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,006 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kyndryl Holdings. This is an decrease of 166 owner(s) or 14.16% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to KD is 0.15%, an increase of 13.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.11% to 212,061K shares. The put/call ratio of KD is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Neuberger Berman Group holds 15,466K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,119K shares , representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 7.84% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,580K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,587K shares , representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 25.86% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,476K shares representing 3.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,334K shares , representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 21.54% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 6,443K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,187K shares , representing an increase of 35.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in KD by 3.57% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,696K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,805K shares , representing a decrease of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in KD by 22.75% over the last quarter.

