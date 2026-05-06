Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Reveals Retreat In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $17 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $68 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $40 million or $0.18 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.8% to $3.769 billion from $3.800 billion last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17 Mln. vs. $68 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $3.769 Bln vs. $3.800 Bln last year.

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