Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $57 million, or $0.25 per share. This compares with $215 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $122 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to $3.859 billion from $3.744 billion last year.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $57 Mln. vs. $215 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.25 vs. $0.89 last year. -Revenue: $3.859 Bln vs. $3.744 Bln last year.

