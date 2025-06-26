Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed the most recent trading day at $41.79, moving +1.26% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.97%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.23% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 0.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.12%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.48, marking a 269.23% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $3.85 billion, indicating a 3.09% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $2.17 per share and revenue of $15.64 billion, indicating changes of +82.35% and +3.86%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.66% lower. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 19. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 20.55.

Also, we should mention that KD has a PEG ratio of 0.76. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. KD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.43 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, positioning it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

