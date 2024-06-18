Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

The latest trading session saw Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) ending at $25.41, denoting a +0.28% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.15%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.03%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.98% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 0.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.34% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.76 billion, indicating a 10.23% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

KD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.20 per share and revenue of $15.4 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1190.91% and -4.09%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.12 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.69.

It is also worth noting that KD currently has a PEG ratio of 4.22. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, positioning it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.