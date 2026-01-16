Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed the most recent trading day at $25.21, moving -6.8% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

The company's shares have seen an increase of 0.37% over the last month, surpassing the Business Services sector's loss of 2.05% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.6, marking a 17.65% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.91 billion, up 4.51% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.23 per share and revenue of $15.61 billion. These totals would mark changes of +87.39% and +3.66%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.18% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.11. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.83.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, finds itself in the bottom 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

