Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The most recent trading session ended with Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) standing at $32.42, reflecting a -0.67% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.15%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.35%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.52% over the past month, outpacing the Business Services sector's loss of 1.42% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.21% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 7, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.52, indicating a 5300% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.78 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Right now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.71. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.72 of its industry.

We can also see that KD currently has a PEG ratio of 3.14. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. KD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.47 as of yesterday's close.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 61, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

