Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed at $22.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.03% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.2%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 1.74% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Business Services sector's gain of 4.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 280%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.7 billion, reflecting a 9.14% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

KD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.27 per share and revenue of $15.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1254.55% and -4.84%, respectively.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 9.09% lower. Right now, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.26. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.85, which means Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

We can additionally observe that KD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.65. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, positioning it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

