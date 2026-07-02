Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Moves 2.08%: What You Should Know

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) closed at $12.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +2.08% move from the prior day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.14%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.8%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 2.28% over the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on August 5, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.03, indicating a 91.89% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.68 billion, down 1.74% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $1.9 per share and a revenue of $14.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +30.14% and -2.19%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Currently, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.32. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.55.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, which puts it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.