Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Moves -1.29%: What You Should Know

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) ended the recent trading session at $12.21, demonstrating a -1.29% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.51%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.01%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 3.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Business Services sector's loss of 4.08%, and the S&P 500's loss of 3.63%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.52, showcasing no movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $3.93 billion, indicating a 3.36% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.84 per share and revenue of $15.14 billion, which would represent changes of +54.62% and +0.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.74. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 16.34 for its industry.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, placing it within the bottom 27% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow KD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

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Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.