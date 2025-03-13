Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) Stock Moves -0.74%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (KD) reached $33.75, with a -0.74% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.91%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 1.5%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.96%.

The the stock of company has fallen by 17.38% in the past month, lagging the Business Services sector's loss of 9.97% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.38%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. in its upcoming release. On that day, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.52 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5300%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.78 billion, down 1.9% from the year-ago period.

KD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $15.03 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1163.64% and -6.34%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.06. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.52.

We can also see that KD currently has a PEG ratio of 5.81. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.68 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

